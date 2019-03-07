



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celebrity Chrissy Teigen was in Pittsburgh this week and gave a shout-out to a local pizza spot.

Teigen said Thursday that she was in the city for “a day of work,” but didn’t elaborate.

She also tweeted a shout-out for Driftwood Oven in Lower Lawrenceville, although she initially mistakenly called the restaurant “Driftwood Kitchen.”

Also I had 4 pieces of INCREDIBLE PIZZA at driftwood kitchen last night. So if you are ever in pittsburgh, go there. Also order the kale caesar and 2 ice cream sandwiches for me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2019

Teigen is a co-host on Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle” and has published two cookbooks.