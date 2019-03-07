BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Chrissy Teigen, Local TV, Pittsburgh


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celebrity Chrissy Teigen was in Pittsburgh this week and gave a shout-out to a local pizza spot.

Teigen said Thursday that she was in the city for “a day of work,” but didn’t elaborate.

She also tweeted a shout-out for Driftwood Oven in Lower Lawrenceville, although she initially mistakenly called the restaurant “Driftwood Kitchen.”

Teigen is a co-host on Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle” and has published two cookbooks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s