PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A documentary on the first female assistant police chief in Pittsburgh, and the nation, is premiering at the Heinz History Center.

Therese Rocco started her career in 1948m at just 19-years-old.

She was named assistant chief in 1986.

The documentary, titled “The Rock,” debuts Thursday at 7 p.m.

The event is free, but you’re encouraged to register online.

To do so, visit the Heinz History Center’s website at this link.

