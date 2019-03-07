



FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Middle school girls in Franklin Park are using post-it notes to lift each other up.

The North Allegheny School District posted a photo on Facebook on Thursday showing an Ingomar Middle School bathroom mirror covered in post-it notes.

The district says a note reading “You are beautiful!” was posted on the mirror on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, dozens more appeared.

Some of the notes offer compliments on appearances, like “your makeup looks SO good today,” “your eyes are SO pretty” and “you’re gorgeous, NEVER FORGET THIS!”

Some have other positive messages, such as “you have an amazing heart,” “you are enough,” “you are WORTH it,” “you make people laugh,” and “positive mind, positive vibes, positive LIFE.”

Our 8th grade girls are pretty special! Yesterday, one stickey note appeared on the mirror that said “you are beautiful” ❤️ One day later, we have some pretty awesome messages appearing! #GirlPower #Confidence #Independence #NASDLearns @TheEllenShow @IngomarMiddleAP pic.twitter.com/KjGlbkRMoi — Mrs. Diane Senkoski (@Mrs_Senkoski) March 6, 2019

A stack of blank post-it notes and a pen can also be seen in front of the mirror.

In their Facebook post, the school district said, “We commend these students for their kindness and efforts to brighten someone’s day!”