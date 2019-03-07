



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary has found new resident.

A rehabilitated female Brown Pelican is now calling the Aviary’s Wetlands exhibit her new home.

According to the Aviary, the pelican was rescued in Islamorada, Florida, as a juvenile bird. She had a wing injury that never properly healed, and as a result she is unable to fly.

Because of that, she would not be able to survive in the wild. So, the Aviary has welcomed her from a bird rescue center in Florida as their new permanent resident.

She joins the Aviary’s other Brown Pelican, named Ralph.

The Aviary’s Curator of Animal Wellness Jessy McAtee said: “Pelicans have a distinct and memorable appearance, and anyone who’s seen one really connects to the species. It’s been wonderful watching the female Brown Pelican acclimate to her new home in the Wetlands habitat.”

The public can see her in the Wetlands habitat daily. They hold feedings twice a day, and visitors can feed her as well by purchasing fish.

They are also asking the public to help name her. There’s a choice of three names:

Eloise, or “Elli the Peli”

Dee Dee, a tribute to one of the Aviary’s former pelicans

Morada, after her hometown of Islamorada, Florida

For more information on how to vote, visit the Aviary’s website here.