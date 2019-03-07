BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crashes, Local TV, Parkway East, PennDOT


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple accidents are causing problems on the Parkway East.

According to state police, crews have been called to three separate crashes on the outbound side of the highway passed the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

One injury has been reported, but it is minor.

Restrictions have been put in place in the area. PennDOT says they’ve closed the left lane between the Squirrel Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit. In addition, there is a right lane closure approaching the I-376 eastbound on-ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale.

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

Officials have not said yet what caused the crashes.

PennDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s