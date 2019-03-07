



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple accidents are causing problems on the Parkway East.

According to state police, crews have been called to three separate crashes on the outbound side of the highway passed the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

One injury has been reported, but it is minor.

Restrictions have been put in place in the area. PennDOT says they’ve closed the left lane between the Squirrel Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit. In addition, there is a right lane closure approaching the I-376 eastbound on-ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale.

Officials have not said yet what caused the crashes.

PennDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area.

