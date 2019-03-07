BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Need more custom cakes in your life?

The Butterwood Bake Consortium. | Photo: Jessica L./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top custom cake hot spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. The Butterwood Bake Consortium

Photo: Eva R./Yelp

Topping the list is The Butterwood Bake Consortium. Located at 5222 Butler St. in Upper Lawrenceville, the dessert cafe is the highest rated custom cake maker in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.

2. Food Glorious Food

Photo: iris h./Yelp

Next up is Highland Park’s Food Glorious Food, situated at 5906 Bryant St. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the patisserie, which offers custom cakes, tarts, pies and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Priory Fine Pastries

Photo: mona r./Yelp

Priory Fine Pastries, a bakery and cafe that offers custom cakes, cupcakes and more in East Allegheny, is another go-to, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 528 E. Ohio St. to see for yourself.

