



WEST END (KDKA) — There’s a new company in town that is looking to raise the city’s “fun factor” to new heights: a zip line that will slide thrill seekers from the West End Overlook to the North Shore.

Thousands of tourists and native Pittsburghers flock to the West End Overlook for one reason: the view.

“Because you can see everything,” Karissa Welshhans said. “You can see all the bridges, the river. It’s just really awesome.”

“Every couple weeks I like to kind of walk up here with my friends,” Kathleen Renk said.

And soon people might catch that view — along with some major air.

Jeremy Goldman owns the Pittsburgh Zipline Company. He wants to set up shop on an undeveloped parcel of North Shore land and shuttle people on buses up to the West End Overlook.

“First of all, we all bleed black and gold and to be the only city in the world to have a zip line through the city center would be amazing,” Goldman said. “This will also be the second longest zip line over water in the world.”

Four riders at a time would slide from the top of a proposed tower, across the river and land on the roof of a building on the North Shore. Hopefully, according to Goldman, it will be a building included in the proposed development: the “Esplanade.”

“I mean it’d be terrifying, but I’d like to do it. I think I’d try it,” Renk said.

Pittsburgh Zipline Company is waiting for the “go ahead” from 2 railroad companies. Until then, the company said Thursday night’s meeting with neighbors in Elliott was the first of many.