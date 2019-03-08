BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Some current and former Steelers players faced off against a few cops on the court Friday night.

They played in a charity basketball game against Bethel Park Police officers at the Bethel Park High School gym.

The players also signed a few autographs for fans.

“It is a different game. I mean, you have these young kids out here running around and they have different groups where there’s seven of us and there’s a gang of these guys, so they get a lot of rest,” former Steelers player Wes Lyons said, “and it’s just good chasing them down and having some fun out here and having the kids smile and dunking the ball and stuff like that.”

The event is sponsored by Allstate, which gave a $5,000 donation to the Bethel Park Community Resource and Education Fund and the Bethel Park Community Foundation.

