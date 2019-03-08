Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cash 5 jackpot has reached a record high.
The prize is now $2.4 million, surpassing the previous all-time high of $2 million. That record was set in 2017 and tied on Thursday.
In 2017, three winning tickets shared the $2 million jackpot.
The last time someone hit the Cash 5 jackpot was Feb. 22 when a winning ticket was sold in Beaver County. The jackpot was $500,000 at the time.
Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game, going back to 1992.