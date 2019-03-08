FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Cash 5, Local TV, Pennsylvania Lottery


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cash 5 jackpot has reached a record high.

The prize is now $2.4 million, surpassing the previous all-time high of $2 million. That record was set in 2017 and tied on Thursday.

In 2017, three winning tickets shared the $2 million jackpot.

The last time someone hit the Cash 5 jackpot was Feb. 22 when a winning ticket was sold in Beaver County. The jackpot was $500,000 at the time.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game, going back to 1992.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s