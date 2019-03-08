



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Detroit have issued a warrant requesting assault and battery charges be filed against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner.

Wagneris back in Pittsburgh after being detained earlier this week by police at a Detroit hotel.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports the warrant is being reviewed by the prosecutor in Wayne County, Michigan.

Detroit Police issue warrant requesting Assault and Battery charges be filed against County Controller Chelsa Wagner. It is being reviewed by Wayne County Prosecutor. Report at noon. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HmpcnHxl1l — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 8, 2019

Wagner is expected to hold a news conference regarding the incident now that she’s returned.

It all started Tuesday when Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley went to Detroit to attend a night at the symphony.

After the concert, they were back at their hotel, the Westin Book Cadillac hotel, when there was an altercation with hotel security and police.

“She was arrested. Controller Wagner is a victim of a very large misunderstanding by some hotel security and Michigan Police,” Wagner’s attorney Heather Heidelbaugh said.

According to Heidelbaugh, Wagner had gone to bed while her husband stayed in the lobby, but he discovered he had lost his room key card. Since he and Wagner have different last names, the hotel allegedly would not give Mosley another card.

Heidelbaugh says a police officer and a security guard brought Mosley to the room in handcuffs and told Wagner they both had to leave.

Heidelbaugh said a police officer threw Wagner to the ground, bruising her shoulder, and took her to jail in her pajamas. She described Wagner as distraught and injured.

According to information from Detroit Police and The Detroit News, however, Detroit City Police Chief James Craig said this about the incident:

“She grabbed officer’s jacket first; she was interfering and tried to block the elevator … The officers were being very polite, saying ‘ma’am, please.’ At some point she decided to grab the officer, and he pushed her off him. She started to fall, and the officer tried to grab her to break her fall, because he didn’t want her to be injured.”

Chief James Craig also says Wagner’s husband was under the influence of alcohol and they would be filing charges against Wagner.

Detroit Police say they have body cam footage of the incident, and they are trying to decide if they will be releasing that body cam footage.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.