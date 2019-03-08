



EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail after accusations that he choked another man for singing Christmas songs.

It was around 9 a.m. Monday when a state trooper was waved down and told about a possible medical emergency on Route 28 just before the Exit 13 on-ramp, heading south in East Deer Township.

When he got to the scene, investigators say the trooper spotted a Chrysler Town and Country minivan parked on the shoulder, and two men on the other side of the guide rail.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told the trooper he was driving the minivan with his passenger, 25-year-old Clayton Lucas. The victim told the trooper Lucas reached around his seat while he was driving and began choking him.

When the state trooper tried to handcuff Lucas, he said Lucas wouldn’t listen, and after several verbal commands, he ended up having to sweep Lucas’ legs out from under him to gain control of the situation.

The victim told the trooper he was singing Christmas songs, so the victim said Lucas tried to choke him to make him stop singing.

In the complaint, the victim went on to tell the trooper on scene that Lucas restricted the air and blood from around his neck to the point he was about to pass out. The trooper noticed the victim’s neck was red and his eyes were bloodshot.

Lucas is in the Allegheny County Jail and faces multiple charges.