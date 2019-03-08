



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are apparently trying to find a partner to trade offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the team placed him on the trading block Friday morning.

“Steelers are shopping starting RT Marcus Gilbert for a potential trade, per source.”

Post Gazette Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette says that if Pittsburgh can’t find a deal for Gilbert, he could be outright released.

“ESPN reporting Steelers trying to trade Gilbert. Can see if no deal though they might cut him.”

Gilbert played in only five games in 2018 due to injury and he had only appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons because of a PED suspension and injury. The 31-year-old has played nine seasons with the Steelers, who drafted him 63rd overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played in 88 career games.

Gilbert tweeted Friday morning that he is ready to move on.

“Next chapter 🙏🏾😎”

NFL free agency opens next week on March 13th.