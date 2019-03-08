FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Greensburg, Westmoreland County


GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police have one person in custody after shots were fired this afternoon at a tax office in Westmoreland County.

Officials say it happened in Greensburg, and there were no injuries.

However, police continue to investigate.

They have not released the name of the person taken into custody. That person is being held at the South Greensburg Police station.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

