FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, David Payo, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Mount Oliver man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges.

The Department of Justice says 52-year-old David Payo entered the PNC Bank in Homestead on May 27, 2017. Payo approached a teller and said, “This is a robbery. Give me 50s, 100s, 20s and no dye packs.”

Payo got away with $3,460 in cash.

(Photo Provided)

On June 8, 2017, Payo entered the Citizens Bank in Monroeville, approached a teller and told her, “This is a robbery. This is a robbery. Give me your 100s, 50s and 20s, no 10s and no dye packs.”

The teller gave Payo $1,890 and one dye pack.

The Department of Justice says when authorities searched Payo’s home, they found dye-stained clothes from the exploding dye pack.

Payo was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s