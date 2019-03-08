



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Mount Oliver man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges.

The Department of Justice says 52-year-old David Payo entered the PNC Bank in Homestead on May 27, 2017. Payo approached a teller and said, “This is a robbery. Give me 50s, 100s, 20s and no dye packs.”

Payo got away with $3,460 in cash.

On June 8, 2017, Payo entered the Citizens Bank in Monroeville, approached a teller and told her, “This is a robbery. This is a robbery. Give me your 100s, 50s and 20s, no 10s and no dye packs.”

The teller gave Payo $1,890 and one dye pack.

The Department of Justice says when authorities searched Payo’s home, they found dye-stained clothes from the exploding dye pack.

Payo was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.