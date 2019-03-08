FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania lottery reports issues that may have people unable to buy lottery tickets.

“At this time we are experiencing statewide system problems that may impact your ability to purchase tickets. We are tracking this issue. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the lottery tweeted.

Several people report outages of their lottery machines, and distributors are scrambling to find answers.

The lottery department also says that they are experiencing outages with their lottery ticket checker.

No word on how long the outage might last, but the outage was first reported Friday morning.

