



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How about some warm weather for a change?

After one of the coldest starts to March on record, you deserve it says Meteorologist Ray Petelin.

Temperatures will be warming up this weekend, but that won’t be the only warm weather on the way.

Keep in mind, a typical high temperature for this time of year is in the mid 40s.

We top that, Saturday, with highs touching into the upper 40s. Sunday comes with even warmer temperatures.

Briefly, we’ll see temps get near 60, but most of the day will be spent with temperatures in the 50s, which IS above average.

We stay above average Monday, too, with one little setback in the temperature department Tuesday, where highs will slip just below average.

After that we start another stretch of warm weather with highs in the 50s and 60s.

You will start to notice shorter cold snaps and longer stretches of warm weather which is, in my opinion, the best sign of Spring there is.