



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are looking at some pretty impressive cold weather stats to start the month.

With one week now complete in the month, we are ranked No. 5 in the record books for coldest start to March. The average temperature is still just 23.3 degrees.

This weekend will see temperatures steadily warm with highs on Sunday morning near 60 degrees.

We do have a couple of chances for snow and or rain. The first chance will be mostly snow and will impact the area starting now and going through 6 p.m. tonight. Places south of I-70 along with east of the Laurel Highlands will see the best chance of this. Cold air damming, due to elevated areas, will help keep snow in the forecast for part of the night for mountainous areas.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Most of Saturday will be warm and actually pleasant. Rain chances and even a weak storm chance will return to area by 6 p.m. with fast-moving storms.

Rain will come to an end sometime Sunday around sunrise. Windy conditions along with dry conditions are expected for the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should hold steady around 50 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.