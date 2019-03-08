FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Buffalo Bills are reportedly out of trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, intense talks between the two teams went well into the night, but by morning Buffalo told the Steelers they were out.

He says Brown would not commit to showing up in Buffalo.

Rapoport went on to say, “Steelers are [at] square one again.”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac said on Twitter that “Brown nixed going to Buffalo.”

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted this statement from the Bills on his Twitter account: ““We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers. We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.”

The reports started with a tweet from Rapoport around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He said the Steelers were closing in on a deal.

A short time later, the NFL put the news on its Instagram account, and Brown commented, saying: “Fake News.”

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Overnight, Schefter tweeted that a source told him: “I don’t think the Bills trade was ever close to happening.”

Earlier this week, the Steelers set Friday as a soft deadline for Brown trade offers.

The team wants to have a deal done before free agency starts on Wednesday.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

