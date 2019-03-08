



FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer rollover crash is causing traffic headaches this morning on the Parkway West near Pittsburgh International Airport.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the outbound lanes near Clinton Road in Findlay Township.

Wow here is a photo from our @KDKA crew on scene of this rollover TT accident outbound on I-376 past @PITairport. Very serious accident—look for another update in two minutes on @PittsburghsCW. pic.twitter.com/DWsaHn3v5D — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 8, 2019

One outbound lane is blocked heading toward the Beaver Valley Expressway. Traffic is getting by in the right lane, but it is very slow moving.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials have not yet said what caused the tractor trailer to rollover, but no injuries have been reported.

