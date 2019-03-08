FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer rollover crash is causing traffic headaches this morning on the Parkway West near Pittsburgh International Airport.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the outbound lanes near Clinton Road in Findlay Township.

One outbound lane is blocked heading toward the Beaver Valley Expressway. Traffic is getting by in the right lane, but it is very slow moving.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials have not yet said what caused the tractor trailer to rollover, but no injuries have been reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

