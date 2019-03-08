FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Federal prosecutors say overdose deaths are down sharply in western Pennsylvania, a positive development in fighting the opioid epidemic.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady in Pittsburgh said Friday that overdose deaths fell 43 percent in 2018 across his 25-county area.

Opioids account for the lion’s share of fatal overdoses in the region Brady’s office covers.

The decline includes a 47 percent drop compared to 2017 in populous Allegheny County, which includes the city of Pittsburgh.

Brady credits a new narcotics and organized crime section in his office, funding for more prosecutors, a focus on cyber investigations and prosecutions of 25 health care professionals for illegal drug distribution.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

