MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Emergency personnel are on the scene of a large gas leak in Moon Township on Saturday morning.

Authorities evacuated some residents in the 100 block of Western Avenue, and about 1,000 total people are affected by the shutoff.

It is unclear at this time was caused the leak or if there are an injuries.

