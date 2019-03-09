BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Jail, Local TV, Warden Orlando Harper


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot water has been restored to the Allegheny County Jail.

A valve in the facility’s water tower broke Wednesday, which meant no hot water was available from the ground floor of the jail to Level 5.

Warden Orlando Harper said repairs required the jail to shut off steam heat in the facility, so they wanted to wait until temperatures rose above 45 degrees.

Repairs to the water tower were completed Saturday afternoon and hot water has been restored to the facility.

The jail was placed on modified lockdown starting Wednesday afternoon because, according to Harper, they were transporting 1,500 inmates from the affected levels to the levels of the jail that did have hot water so the inmates could take hot showers.

The lockdown precluded programming in the re-entry center, educational services on Level 1 and visitation.

Harper says visiting and normal operations will resume Sunday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s