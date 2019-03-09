



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot water has been restored to the Allegheny County Jail.

A valve in the facility’s water tower broke Wednesday, which meant no hot water was available from the ground floor of the jail to Level 5.

Warden Orlando Harper said repairs required the jail to shut off steam heat in the facility, so they wanted to wait until temperatures rose above 45 degrees.

Repairs to the water tower were completed Saturday afternoon and hot water has been restored to the facility.

The jail was placed on modified lockdown starting Wednesday afternoon because, according to Harper, they were transporting 1,500 inmates from the affected levels to the levels of the jail that did have hot water so the inmates could take hot showers.

The lockdown precluded programming in the re-entry center, educational services on Level 1 and visitation.

Harper says visiting and normal operations will resume Sunday morning.