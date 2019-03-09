BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
WARREN, Ohio (AP) – The last Chevy Cruze sedan assembled at General Motors’ Lordstown assembly plant in northeast Ohio has a buyer.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports the sedan was originally headed to a dealership in Florida but instead was sent Friday to a dealership in Warren where a buyer is expected to take delivery next week.

(Photo Credit: Drive It Home Ohio)

Sweeney Chevrolet vice president Alexa Sweeney Blackann says when her store learned of a customer’s interest in purchasing the last Cruze a deal was worked out with the Florida dealership.

The car came off the line Wednesday afternoon. The idling of the plant leaves 1,700 hourly workers at Lordstown without jobs for now.

United Auto Workers officials say they remain hopeful GM will bring in a new vehicle line at the massive plant outside Youngstown.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

