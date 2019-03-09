



PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to find a man whose dog bit a woman in Peters Township on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the trail between Peters Township High School and Trinity Drive.

Police say a man was walking two small-to-medium-sized brown dogs on the trail, and one of the dogs bit a 21-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman has to start getting rabies shots because she doesn’t know if the dog has been vaccinated.

The dog walker is described as a white man with a dirty blonde beard. He was between 6-feet and 6-feet-2-inches tall. He was wearing a Penguins stocking-type hat at the time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peters Township Police via their Facebook page or by phone at (724) 942-5030.