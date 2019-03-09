



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Justin Almeida to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Pens say the contract will begin when Almeida turns pro in the 2019-20 season. Pittsburgh selected Almeida in the fifth round in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old North Vancouver, B.C., native is currently with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League and leads the league in assists with 68 and places fourth in points with 95.

Almeida has skated for more than four seasons in the WHL with Moose Jaw and Prince George, tallying 83 goals, 144 assists and 227 points in 250 games.

He participated in the Penguins’ prospect development camp in June and the team’s rookie tournament in Buffalo in September.