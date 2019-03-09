



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the coldest eight days to start the month of March since 1875, the Pittsburgh area is in for a much-needed warmup.

Stats Saturday! The mean temperature for the first 8 days of March this year in Pittsburgh is 24.0 degrees Fahrenheit. That is the 5th coldest on record (since 1875)!! #Pittsburgh #PAwx #NotQuiteSpring — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 9, 2019

It is calm and cool to start Saturday, but things will get noticeably better as the day progresses and into Sunday.

There is a chance for rain from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday to break up the finally seasonal weather.

The high on Saturday will be 49 with increasing clouds and 1/2-inch to an inch of rain possible in the viewing area.

Sunday’s high could hit 60 degrees with slightly above normal temperatures on Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb back up to near or above 60 later in the week as well.

