BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, Nyala, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Zoo keeper got a round of applause Saturday after helping an animal that fell into a pond.

Richard Dudley says several young nyalas had ventured onto a frozen pond in their enclosure.

(Photo Credit: Richard J. Dudley)

The ice apparently broke and one fell into the water.

In a video, the nyala can be seen trying to get back to dry land.

(Photo Credit: Richard J. Dudley)

A zookeeper was standing nearby and quickly waded into the water to help the nyala to shore.

Onlookers can be heard applauding as the nyala jumps out and scampers off to join the rest of the nyalas in the yard.

A Pittsburgh Zoo spokesperson says there were no injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s