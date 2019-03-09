



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Zoo keeper got a round of applause Saturday after helping an animal that fell into a pond.

Richard Dudley says several young nyalas had ventured onto a frozen pond in their enclosure.

The ice apparently broke and one fell into the water.

In a video, the nyala can be seen trying to get back to dry land.

A zookeeper was standing nearby and quickly waded into the water to help the nyala to shore.

Onlookers can be heard applauding as the nyala jumps out and scampers off to join the rest of the nyalas in the yard.

A Pittsburgh Zoo spokesperson says there were no injuries.