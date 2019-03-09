BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer was struck by a train on Saturday morning in Leetsdale.

The incident occurred on Avenue C just before sunrise. The tractor-trailer had pulled off the road and a Norfolk Southern train hit it at slow speed.

The truck driver was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

