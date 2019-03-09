



WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A 16-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Montier Street. A motorist had been driving along Montier Street when the victim was seen stumbling on the roadway and said he had been shot. The victim was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

County Police Homicide Detectives initiated an investigation. Detectives located several spent shell casings nearby on Maple Street. The victim may have been with or encountered two other people just prior to being shot, according to investigators.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

