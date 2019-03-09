BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Teen Shot, Wilkinsburg


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A 16-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Montier Street. A motorist had been driving along Montier Street when the victim was seen stumbling on the roadway and said he had been shot. The victim was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

County Police Homicide Detectives initiated an investigation. Detectives located several spent shell casings nearby on Maple Street. The victim may have been with or encountered two other people just prior to being shot, according to investigators.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s