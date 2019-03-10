Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the announcement of a reported trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, another Steelers player took to social media to say he’s ready.
Early Sunday morning reports of a trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders surfaced on social media from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
There is a verbal agreement for Antonio Brown to be traded to the Oakland Raiders, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019
Included in the trade for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a 3rd and 5th round draft pick from the Raiders, according to sources.
Sunday afternoon, fellow Steelers wide-receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to Twitter saying, “I’m Ready…”
I’m Ready… pic.twitter.com/K9EZVna0VV
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 10, 2019
Smith-Schuster posted a picture of him catching a football in the endzone.
Announcing the roster move was Brown when he posted a picture an Oakland Raiders jersey to Twitter shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
☠️☠️☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ul6lIVk9dE
— Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 10, 2019
The wide-receiver tweeted “#RaiderNation.”
The Steelers had initially set Friday as a soft deadline for Brown trade offers.
The team wanted to have a deal done before free agency starts on Wednesday.
