BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Football, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports, Steelers


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the announcement of a reported trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, another Steelers player took to social media to say he’s ready.

Early Sunday morning reports of a trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders surfaced on social media from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Included in the trade for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a 3rd and 5th round draft pick from the Raiders, according to sources.

RELATED STORIES:

Sunday afternoon, fellow Steelers wide-receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to Twitter saying, “I’m Ready…”

Smith-Schuster posted a picture of him catching a football in the endzone.

Announcing the roster move was Brown when he posted a picture an Oakland Raiders jersey to Twitter shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The wide-receiver tweeted “#RaiderNation.”

The Steelers had initially set Friday as a soft deadline for Brown trade offers.

The team wanted to have a deal done before free agency starts on Wednesday.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s