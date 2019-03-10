BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Emergency responders were called to a small house fire in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Firefighters responded to the 300-block of Kambach Street shortly before 12:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A section of Kimbach Street is closed while crews work to extinguish the fire.

Investigators are on scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

