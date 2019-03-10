



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Emergency responders were called to a small house fire in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Firefighters responded to the 300-block of Kambach Street shortly before 12:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A section of Kambach street is closed as Pittsburgh Firefighters. Lean up from a small but stubborn fire. Investigators are looking into a cause. We’ll have more details tonight in @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hDQCXXQvPx — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) March 10, 2019

A section of Kimbach Street is closed while crews work to extinguish the fire.

Investigators are on scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

