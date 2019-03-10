BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    01:05 AMExtra
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duquesne Heights, Grandview Avenue, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A large portion of fence has been broken along Grandview Avenue in Duquesne Heights.

It’s near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Shaler Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Viewer)

A KDKA viewer said she noticed the large gap in the fence on Sunday and thought someone would have called the police. When she drove by again later, she saw nothing had been done and called police herself.

When KDKA crews went to the scene around 9 p.m., caution tape had been tied between the standing pieces of fence.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

Pittsburgh Public Safety says they are looking into it.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s