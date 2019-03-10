



DUQUESNE HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A large portion of fence has been broken along Grandview Avenue in Duquesne Heights.

It’s near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Shaler Street.

A KDKA viewer said she noticed the large gap in the fence on Sunday and thought someone would have called the police. When she drove by again later, she saw nothing had been done and called police herself.

When KDKA crews went to the scene around 9 p.m., caution tape had been tied between the standing pieces of fence.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says they are looking into it.

