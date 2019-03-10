



INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Tuesday marks the 12-year anniversary of a Beaver County woman’s disappearance.

Karen Adams, of Independence Township, Pa., was last seen on March 12, 2007. She was 54 years old at the time of her disappearance.

According to the FBI, Adams traveled to the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort in Hancock County, W.Va., on March 11, 2007, to play bingo. Adams left the bingo area around 11 p.m. and possibly went to the gaming side of the resort to play slot machines.

Surveillance footage shows Adams leaving the gambling complex around 3 a.m. on March 12, 2007.

Adams has not been seen or heard from since then, and her car has not been found.

The FBI says Adams was a teacher’s aide at a local elementary school and had a second job as a cashier clerk at a local department store. They also say she owned a dog “to which she was quite attached.”

Adams is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 120 pounds.

She drove a red/maroon four-door 2005 Suzuki Forenza sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate reading ETD-5587.

Anyone who has information concerning Adams is asked to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The phone number for the FBI Pittsburgh Office is (412) 432-4000.