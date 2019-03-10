



MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Hundreds of families are still without heat Sunday following a gas leak.

A gas meter on Western Avenue in Moon Township made a popping sound, according to one neighbor, before the leak was discovered.

Initially, eight homes were evacuated and nearly 980 customers were left without heat Saturday morning. Since then, approximately 380 customers have had service restored.

Peoples Natural Gas told KDKA News Sunday morning that some residents may not have service restored until Monday.

The gas company cites weather as a delay in restoring service. According to a company spokesperson, approximately 700 people are still without heat in Moon and Cresent Townships.

More than 50 crews are working in the affected areas to restore service to customers, according to Peoples Natural Gas.

Peoples Gas spokesperson Jackie Ziemianski says the cause of the leak is under investigation.

“One thought is it could possibly be from land movement from the change of weather, but that’s currently still under investigation,” she said.

Moon Township resident Lex Camisi says the gas leak happened at a meter about 100 feet from his front door.

“We heard a pop this morning. It was more like, it wasn’t an explosion, but it was almost like a gun going off. Then everything started happening. The cops came,” he said.

Workers shut off the gas and repaired the leak, but the gas company has one more task.

“We’re working on our deployment plan to get our customer service men out there. They’ll have to go to each home individually to take care of the service. Once the plan is out there, we’ll be updating our website with information for our customers,” Ziemianski said.

A warming center is open at the Moon Municipal Center located on Beaver Grade Road.

