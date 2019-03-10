BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain overnight will turn into sunshine Sunday.

Clouds will give way around 8 a.m. Sunday morning in order to make room for clear skies and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will climb to a high of 56 degrees Sunday afternoon with peaks of sunshine during the afternoon hours.

Wind will remain a topic throughout the day Sunday and overnight into Monday. Sustained winds are expected to vary between 18 to 24 mph.

The sun will return again on Monday while winds move out of the area. Temperatures will scale back slightly to a high of 46 degrees on Monday before another warm up later in the week.

Snow remains out of the forecast, at least for now.

KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says that there is a zero percent chance of snow through the next week.

