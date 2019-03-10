



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly heading to the Oakland Raiders.

Sources tell NFL Insider Adam Schefter that the Steelers have made a verbal agreement for Brown to be traded to the Raiders. The Raiders will reportedly trade a third- and fifth-round pick to the Steelers.

There is a verbal agreement for Antonio Brown to be traded to the Oakland Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

Raiders are trading a third- and a fifth-round pick to the Steelers for WR Antonio Brown, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

Schefter also says the Raiders are adding money to Brown’s deal.

Raiders are adding money to Antonio Brown’s deal: He now will have three years worth $50.125 million – with incentives to go to $54.125 million, per source. Where there was no guaranteed money there’s now $30.125 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

On Thursday night, there were reports that Brown could possibly be traded to the Buffalo Bills, but by Friday morning, the Bills had told the Steelers they were out after Brown reportedly would not commit to showing up in Buffalo.

The Steelers had initially set Friday as a soft deadline for Brown trade offers.

The team wanted to have a deal done before free agency starts on Wednesday.

