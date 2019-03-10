BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly heading to the Oakland Raiders.

Sources tell NFL Insider Adam Schefter that the Steelers have made a verbal agreement for Brown to be traded to the Raiders. The Raiders will reportedly trade a third- and fifth-round pick to the Steelers.

Schefter also says the Raiders are adding money to Brown’s deal.

On Thursday night, there were reports that Brown could possibly be traded to the Buffalo Bills, but by Friday morning, the Bills had told the Steelers they were out after Brown reportedly would not commit to showing up in Buffalo.

The Steelers had initially set Friday as a soft deadline for Brown trade offers.

The team wanted to have a deal done before free agency starts on Wednesday.

