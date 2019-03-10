



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are hoping the Antonio Brown trade to the Oakland Raiders will end the drama that’s been hanging over the team.

When stores in the Strip District learned about the trade, the value of Antonio Brown’s jersey sank like a rock in the Allegheny River.

“Buy one, get two free because we just want to get rid of them,” one store owner said.

“Half price Antonio Brown!” another said.

Some fans say they have had enough of his antics on and off the field.

“I think he’s a little immature, needs to grow up a little bit,” Steve Merzlak said.

“I think he’s a showboat, and I’m being nice,” Jeff Crane said.

“[I’m glad to see him go] because no one liked him because of what he did to the Steelers,” Amaya Fleming said.

Antonio Brown had another great season with 15 touchdowns, but the Steelers only got a third- and a fifth-round pick from the Raiders.

“I think he’s better than that. But I think we just wanted to get the bad blood, get it out of there,” Justin DeCarlucci said.

“You’d think they would get a first-round pick, but I guess their hands were kind of tied. They had to take what they could get,” James Smasal said.

“JuJu got to step it up,” Jeff Faulisi said.

Speaking of JuJu Smith-Schuster, his response to the trade on Twitter was simple: “I’m ready.”

Steelers fans are ready for life without Antonio Brown.

“You got what you could get. You got rid of him. Move on,” Jeff Wray said.

“Time to move on, exactly. Now that we have that third- and fifth-round pick. Gotta see what we can do with it,” Summer Weinberg said.