(KDKA) – There were two separate incidents of vehicles crashing into buildings on Monday night in the area.

A car slammed into a house in Wilkinsburg on Malboro Avenue.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The car hit the front porch of that house and knocked down support pillar, causing the roof to partially collapse. The driver was a bit shaken but OK.

Also, a pickup truck slammed into a pharmacy in Smithfield in Fayette County.

Surveillance video shows the truck going on Route 119 before it veered right and hit a sign and then hit the Smithfield Pharmacy on the corner of 119 and Church Street.

Photo Credit: KDKA

“The damage was significant,” said James Lynn, the owner of the pharmacy. “Our huge display window, which is 12 feet wide and 8 feet high, it took it all out. It did a lot of damage to a glass display case that is completely shattered there.”

The damage was limited to just the front of the building, but crews will have to install a new window and fix the wall.

