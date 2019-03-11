



(KDKA) – There were two separate incidents of vehicles crashing into buildings on Monday night in the area.

A car slammed into a house in Wilkinsburg on Malboro Avenue.

The car hit the front porch of that house and knocked down support pillar, causing the roof to partially collapse. The driver was a bit shaken but OK.

Also, a pickup truck slammed into a pharmacy in Smithfield in Fayette County.

Surveillance video shows the truck going on Route 119 before it veered right and hit a sign and then hit the Smithfield Pharmacy on the corner of 119 and Church Street.

“The damage was significant,” said James Lynn, the owner of the pharmacy. “Our huge display window, which is 12 feet wide and 8 feet high, it took it all out. It did a lot of damage to a glass display case that is completely shattered there.”

The damage was limited to just the front of the building, but crews will have to install a new window and fix the wall.

