



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former restaurant owner who will be re-tried on charges of sexual assault is being released from prison following a hearing on Monday morning.

Jurors reached a split verdict in the trial of Adnan Pehlivan last week.

Pehlivan’s attorney has been working ever since to get him released on bond.

While the judge said he had misgivings about granting bail, he said others facing the same charges were out and decided it was the appropriate action to release him.

Pehlivan will be released on electronic monitoring at home, and is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Last week, he was found not guilty of simple assault and stalking, but the jury was deadlocked on the charges of sexual assault and burglary charges.

Prosecutors said Pehlivan stalked the woman and her friends as they traveled home from Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side last May before breaking into the alleged victim’s home through her window and sexually assaulting her. But the defense claims the woman invited Pehlivan to her home after meeting him at the bar, but didn’t want her friends to know she had done so.

His re-trial has been scheduled for July 29.

