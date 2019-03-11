



BERWICK, Pa. (KDKA) — Someone is holding a winning ticket for the largest Cash 5 jackpot in history.

One winning ticket worth $2.4 million was sold at a Sheetz on West Front Street in Berwick, Pa., in Columbia County.

The jackpot was the highest in the nearly 27-year history of Cash 5, which is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn Friday: 05-06-10-12-15.

The Berwick Sheetz will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The previous all-time high was $2 million. That record was set in 2017 and tied on Thursday.

In 2017, three winning tickets shared the $2 million jackpot.