By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Works crew put up a cement barrier early Monday morning in Duquesne Heights where a large portion of a fence was found to be broken.

Part of the fence was found to be missing over the weekend at Grandview Avenue and Shaler Street, and another part has been bent.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

A KDKA viewer said she noticed the large gap in the fence on Sunday and thought someone would have called the police. When she drove by again later, she saw nothing had been done and called police herself.

Officials put up caution tape last night, and then the barrier this morning.

City officials say they will make repairs, and replace the part of the fence that’s missing.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Viewer)

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Police are investigating to find out exactly what happened to the fence.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

