



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Works crew put up a cement barrier early Monday morning in Duquesne Heights where a large portion of a fence was found to be broken.

Part of the fence was found to be missing over the weekend at Grandview Avenue and Shaler Street, and another part has been bent.

A KDKA viewer said she noticed the large gap in the fence on Sunday and thought someone would have called the police. When she drove by again later, she saw nothing had been done and called police herself.

Officials put up caution tape last night, and then the barrier this morning.

UPDATE: Crews with the @PGHDPW just showed up and blocked the open gap where the fence is missing on Grandview Ave. in Duquesne Heights with a big cement wall. A worker on scene told me it will be up until the fence is fixed! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hA2dAM8D5y — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 11, 2019

City officials say they will make repairs, and replace the part of the fence that’s missing.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Police are investigating to find out exactly what happened to the fence.

