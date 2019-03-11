BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hines Ward’s restaurant and wine bar have shut down operations indefinitely.

A notice was posted to Tavern 86’s Facebook page on Monday afternoon announcing the closure.

According to the post, “extenuating circumstances” and “issues within the corporate entity” have lead to the suspension of operations.

The message goes on to apologize to customers.

It reads in full: “Due to extenuating circumstances and issues within the corporate entity that owns Tavern 86 and Vines Wine Bar, all restaurant operations will be suspended indefinitely at this time pending resolution of these matters. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and sincerely appreciate all of your support over these years.”

The restaurant and wine bar opened in 2015 in Seven Fields.

