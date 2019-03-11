BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abuse Of A Corpse, Braddock, India Stewart, Kalvin Stewart, Murder


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 15 to 38 years in prison in the murder of his niece, whose body was found in an abandoned garage near Pittsburgh.

Fifty-year-old Kalvin Stewart pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder, evidence-tampering, abuse of a corpse and a firearms crime.

Kalvin Stewart (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Allegheny County prosecutors said he shot 29-year-old India Stewart of Pitcairn, who was found dead in January 2017 in an abandoned garage in Braddock.

Prosecutors said the victim threatened in October 2016 to tell the defendant’s wife about his relationships with other women.

Rankin police said she told them he punched her several times; she had been living with the couple but moved out shortly afterward.

He was charged with assault and harassment and a protection-from-abuse order was issued, but charges were later withdrawn.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s