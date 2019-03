BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida will be touring together this summer and they’re coming to the Pittsburgh area.

The artists will stop in 21 cities in July and August on their amphitheater tour.

The tour is coming to the KeyBank Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 8

It will also stop at the Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.