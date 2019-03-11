



NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police caught a robbery suspect after she led them on a foot chase Monday.

Police say the woman robbed the Last Minit Mart on Montgomery Avenue on March 5. They did not say what she stole.

On Thursday, New Castle Police posted a surveillance photo of the suspect on their Facebook page. Police say they received a high volume of messages identifying the suspect as 47-year-old Kristen Scully, of New Castle.

Detectives conducted a photo line-up, and Scully was positively identified as the robbery suspect.

On Monday, patrol units spotted Scully walking in the area of Crawford Avenue. As officers tried to stop Scully, she began to run away.

Officers chased Scully through several yards, eventually catching up to her and taking her into custody.

Police say Scully confessed when interrogated by detectives.

Scully is facing multiple charges, including robbery.