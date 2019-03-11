



WEST VIEW (KDKA) — A middle school student was struck by a vehicle in West View Borough on Monday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m.

North Hills Middle School Principal David Lieberman says a North Hills Middle School student was using a crosswalk at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Highland Avenue when he or she was struck by a vehicle.

The student was transported to Children’s Hospital and is receiving medical treatment. The student’s condition is unknown.

Lieberman says school counselors have spoken with middle school students who were at a nearby bus stop, and counselors will be available for any student who wants to speak with someone about the incident.

West View Borough Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call West View Police at (412) 931-2800 or call 911.

