(KDKA) – Choice Canning Company, Inc., a Pittston, Pa., company, is recalling approximately 35,500 pounds of chicken fried rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken fried rice products were produced on Feb. 13 and Feb. 19.

The following products are being recalled:

  • 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.
  • 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

The products bear establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Virginia in addition to Pennsylvania.

