



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been holding out for some dry weather in order to get the car washed, we have some news for you. Now is the time to get the vehicle clean as we should be dry through Thursday afternoon.

Winter is not over, however, with another solid round of cold air heading our way.

Today and Tuesday will be a little cooler than what we’ve had over the weekend with today’s highs in the mid- to upper-40s. Tuesday’s high will be even cooler, near 40 degrees. Both days will be dry with sunny conditions expected for most of the time. Morning lows will dip to the mid-20s on Tuesday morning.

We get another mini-spring preview with the weather on Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday should be dry for the entire day. Rain chances will return on Thursday afternoon as the initial edge of a front noses into the area. Thursday highs will be in the mid-60s.

Friday’s high will be 60 degrees, but by 5 p.m., temperatures will begin to steadily fall.

By Saturday morning, we may even see a couple of snow flurries as we begin the day. Cool weather will be in place starting Saturday and going through at least the following Thursday.

Spring officially begins on March 20 at 5:58 p.m.

