By Lisa Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects after two armed robberies overnight at Allegheny County gas stations.

The first robbery happened around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven/Exxon station in Turtle Creek.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say two men walked into the business, one of them was armed with two guns and wearing a mask. He showed them to the clerk on duty.

The suspects ended up getting away with about $600.

The second robbery happened just after 4:30 a.m. at the BP gas station on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

Authorities say two suspects were involved in that incident as well, one of them armed.

Officials have not yet said how much the suspects got away with in that incident.

But no injuries were reported in either robbery.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Lisa Washington

