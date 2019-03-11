



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several WWE Superstars paid a visit to patients at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Natalya spent time visiting children and their families.

“You know, it’s always special, but there’s something about being here in Pittsburgh and this Children’s Hospital, you know, this being the original Children’s Superstar platform that we do and the fact that this is Connor’s Cure, the home base of it, that’s super close to our hearts in WWE,” Roman Reigns said.

The Superstars signed autographs, took pictures and even let the kids try on belts.

“To come to Children’s Hospital and meet these kids and hear their stories and just spend some time with them and put a smile on their face, that’s really the crux of what we get to do. And that’s the most special thing for me as a performer to know that I have that impact on somebody’s life, so this is, for me, as good as it gets,” Seth Rollins said.

“We had such a special visit. It’s always so great to come back to Pittsburgh, and this hospital is very special to us in the WWE. Myself and Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, we really, you know, to be able to start our day off like this is very powerful and so for me, I’m just so grateful that we were able to do it,” Natalya said.

The Superstars were in town for a WWE Monday Night Raw event at PPG Paints Arena.

Finn Balor posted a photo of himself wearing a “YINZ” shirt after their visit.